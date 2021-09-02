Pet of the Week: Nutmeg

The CT Humane Society says she is pretty easy to handle and socialize and may do well with another rabbit.

Meet Nutmeg!

She's one year old and was out outside by someone before being brought to the Connecticut Humane Society.

Pet rabbits are not like wild rabbits and can't just be left outside, they can't fend for themselves.

The CT Humane Society says she is pretty easy to handle and socialize and may do well with another rabbit. He's been housed at the facility near another and she goes over to sniff them.