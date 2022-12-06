Pet of the Week: Birch

Birch is a 3-month-old cat who was born in foster care. She was born small but through hard work, she's now grown and healthy and ready for adoption!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Birch! She's looking for her forever home with an amazing family.

Birch is a 3-month-old female kitten who was born in foster care. She was born very small, and the Connecticut Humane Society said it took a lot of extra care from their medical team and Birch's foster family to get her to gain weight and grow healthy and strong.

Birch is now just under 2.5 pounds and is spayed, and ready to go home!

The Connecticut Humane Society emphasizes the important role of foster programs and how they help the animals at the shelter and thank those who open up their homes to the animals in need of a temporary stay outside of the kennel environment.

If you want to learn more about Birch or any other animal to adopt, or are interested in learning about fostering for the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

