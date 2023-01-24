Merida the puppy up for adoption at Connecticut Humane Society

Merida is a 4-month-old puppy looking for an active and playful forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Merida the puppy! She's looking for her forever home.

Merida is a 4-month-old husky/cattle dog mix and is spayed.

The Connecticut Humane Society said Merida and her siblings were brought in when they were very young and were raised in foster care.

All of her siblings have gone home, and now it's Merida's turn!

Puppies are fun but also a lot of work. All puppies require mandatory training for obedience and socialization after adoption so they can start off on the right paw.

The Connecticut Humane Society said Merida should go to a home with dog-savvy children over the age of 12. She may be okay with cats with the right introduction, and she would love to live in a home with another high-energy and playful dog!

Because of Merida's a breed of husky and cattle dog, it means she will need exercise and mental stimulation every day, so she should go to a home with an active family.

If you're interested in adopting Merida or another animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website to learn more.

