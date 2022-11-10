Pet of the Week: Sprout

Sprout is a 1-year-old gray tabby cat who is looking for her forever home!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Sprout! She's a spayed, 1-year-old gray tabby cat looking for her forever home.

Sprout came to the Connecticut Humane Society earlier in October. She's happy, healthy, and all ready to find her family.

At her age, she enjoys socializing with people. The Connecticut Humane Society said she purrs when she's held and she likes getting face rubs!

Sprout is playful and is curious about the world around her. With guidance, training, and support from her future forever family, she will become a wonderful and well-mannered companion!

The Connecticut Humane Society said she does not have much experience with kids or other pets, but she'll be willing to give it a try in the right environment!

You can learn more about adopting Sprout or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society here.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.