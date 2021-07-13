Pet of the Week: Angel

Angel came to the Connecticut Humane Society from a local partner rescue with littermates at just a few weeks old. Angel then went to a foster home!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Angel! He's a 2-month old kitten looking for his forever home!

Angel came to the Connecticut Humane Society from a local partner rescue with littermates at just a few weeks old. Angel then went to a foster home!

The Connecticut Humane Society said that Angel should be okay with other pets and kids of any age.

You can learn more about how to adopt Angel or another furry friend here.

