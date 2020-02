She's a big girl with a big heart!

Meet Baby! She's a 6-year-old "torti-ish" cat looking for her FURever home!

She's a big girl at 15 pounds, but the CT Humane Society says she is on some weight-loss cat food. Regardless, she seems to like being a lap cat!

Baby came from a family who couldn't afford to take care of her anymore. She has some bad teeth, so the shelter had to extract some and clean the others.