Pet of the Week: Camembert

She's a 6-yr-old lab mix

HARTFORD, Conn. — Camembert is a 6 year old lab mix

She weighs 86 lbs and likes likes to sing! (Keep that in mind if you have close neighbors.)

She's good with kids 6 and up.

Camembert has lived with a dog before and went to doggie daycare, but doesn’t like meeting them on a leash. It would be best to do a meet and greet if you have a dog but probably no cats.

She loves walks and would love a fenced-in yard to run around and has been working on training with her leash manners and should continue that in her new home.

A family with lab/hound experience would be ideal.

She enjoys food toys like Kongs

She would enjoy physical and mental exercise every day, likes to stay busy.