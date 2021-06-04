Pet of the Week: Camembert

HARTFORD, Conn. — Camembert is a 6 year old lab mix
She weighs 86 lbs and likes likes to sing! (Keep that in mind if you have close neighbors.)
She's good with kids 6 and up.
Camembert has lived with a dog before and went to doggie daycare, but doesn’t like meeting them on a leash. It would be best to do a meet and greet if you have a dog but probably no cats.
She loves walks and would love a fenced-in yard to run around and has been working on training with her leash manners and should continue that in her new home.
A family with lab/hound experience would be ideal.
She enjoys food toys like Kongs
She would enjoy physical and mental exercise every day, likes to stay busy.
Contact the CT Humane Society