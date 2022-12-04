Pet of the Week: Athena

Athena is a 3-year-old cat looking for her forever home!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Athena! She's looking for her forever home!

Athena is three years old and currently staying with a foster.

The Connecticut Humane Society (CTHS) said she was upset when she first arrived at the shelter but their behavior team worked with her. CTHS said now Athena wants all of the attention!

Athena also loves to play! She thrives on consistency and knowing what to expect. CTHS said routine has helped Athena come out of her shell.

If going to a home with a child, CTHS said the child should be at least twelve years or older. She may be good with a calm, easy-going cat and a respectful dog.

Athena is on a special diet for UTIs, CTHS said. Athena also weighs about 16 pounds.

If you're looking to adopt Athena, you can learn more at CTHS's website!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.