Pet of the Week: Jax

Jax was born without a foot and had to later get the rest of his leg amputated. However, that hasn't stopped the kitten from being super sweet and loving!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Jax! He's looking for his forever home.

Jack is three and a half months old black and white cat! The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said Jax came to them at only a few weeks old with his foot missing. CHS said his umbilical cord wrapped around it.

Jax went to a foster parent until he was finally big enough for surgery to amputate the rest of his leg.

CHS describes Jax as super sweet, curious, loves attention, and wants to be with people.

You can learn how to adopt Jax or any other furry friend at CHS by heading to their website.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.