Pet of the Week: Jax

HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Jax! He's looking for his forever home.
Jack is three and a half months old black and white cat! The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said Jax came to them at only a few weeks old with his foot missing. CHS said his umbilical cord wrapped around it.
Jax went to a foster parent until he was finally big enough for surgery to amputate the rest of his leg.
CHS describes Jax as super sweet, curious, loves attention, and wants to be with people.
You can learn how to adopt Jax or any other furry friend at CHS by heading to their website.
