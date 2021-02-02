Pet of the Week: Bert

He should be okay with kids and is still high energy because he's still very young!

HARTFORD, Conn — Meet Bert! He's looking for his FURever home!

Bert is a 2-year-old Maltese/poodle mix from a local animal control.

The Connecticut Humane Society says Bert doesn't appear to be housebroken and would do great with a trainer or training classes as he settles into his new home.

