Pet of the Week: Bert

HARTFORD, Conn — Meet Bert! He's looking for his FURever home!
Bert is a 2-year-old Maltese/poodle mix from a local animal control.
The Connecticut Humane Society says Bert doesn't appear to be housebroken and would do great with a trainer or training classes as he settles into his new home.
He should be okay with kids and is still high energy because he's still very young!
The CT Humane Society says Bert has MPL in both legs which means his knee cap moves around. They say it's the lowest grade and just something to keep an eye on and is common in smaller dogs.