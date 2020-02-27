x
Pet of the Week: Dottie

Dottie is an energic love bug who is looking for her forever home!

Meet Dottie! 

She's 1-2 years old, 25lbs, and a hound mix!

She's energetic so she would do well in a home with older children since there's the risk she'd knock the little ones over. 

Dottie may do well with another dog her size, pending a good introduction. She's happy, exuberant, and friendly--she and loves a good walk! 

There's a theory she may have been abused by a man at some point in her life since she's hesitant towards men at first. But, she'll warm up once she gets to know you! 

Dottie needs a family who will give her basic doggie training and make her the center of their universe! You can learn more about Dottie and other animals in need of a forever home at the Protectors of Animals website.