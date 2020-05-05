Pet of the Week: Dougie

This big guy is full of energy!

Meet Dougie! He's a 3-year-old bulldog mix.

He would need a home with kids 12 and up but is open to a furry friend!

He's a big guy with lots of energy. He can get nervous so it's better that he has a family who had experience with dogs before.

Dougie also got treated for kennel cough.

You can learn how to adopt Dougie and other furry friends at the CT Humane

