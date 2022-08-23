Pet of the Week: Dumbo the guinea pig

This 3-month-old guinea pig is ready for to bond.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whatever Dumbo the guinea pig lacks in size, he makes up for with the tiniest squeaks and softest fur.

Dumbo is 3 months old and he’s ready to bond with a human and may even want to be trained to do tricks!

He came to CHS as part of an unexpected litter.

Dumbo will continue to grow big and strong with a proper diet of guinea pig pellets and fresh veggies, they need lots of vitamin C!

Guinea pigs live an average of 6 to 8 years with proper care, diet, cleaning and socialization.

CHS and other shelters throughout the Northeast are seeing an abundance of guinea pigs these past couple of years. They multiply rapidly, making it especially important you don’t house males and females together as doing so can quickly overwhelm a pet parent.

If you are interested, contact the Connecticut Humane Society.

