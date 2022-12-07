Pet of the Week: Emmy

Emmy is a super cute, 3 month old kitten.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Emmy is a super cute, 3 month old kitten.

She is friendly, playful, and outgoing. She has spurts of energy and then she would like to snuggle in your lap.

She loves to be pet on her head, back and ears.

She is always eager to play with wand toys. Emmy has the cutest and loudest purr you ever heard.

Contact CT Humane Society for more info

