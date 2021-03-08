Pet of the Week: Ethel

Meet Ethel! She's looking for her forever home!
Ethel is a quiet and reserved 7-year-old domestic short hair. She's spayed and would prefer to live with adults.
The Connecticut Humane Society said that Ethel had never lived with dogs and would probably prefer a dog-free home. She has lived with cats before and would do better with calmer cats in the home.
Ethel has a mild dental disease that would need monitoring.
If you're looking for a sweet and quiet cat, you can learn more about Ethel and other fur friends looking for their forever home, you can head to the CHS website!
