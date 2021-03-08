Pet of the Week: Ethel

Ethel is a quiet and reserved 7-year-old domestic short hair. She's spayed and would prefer to live with adults.

Meet Ethel! She's looking for her forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society said that Ethel had never lived with dogs and would probably prefer a dog-free home. She has lived with cats before and would do better with calmer cats in the home.

Ethel has a mild dental disease that would need monitoring.