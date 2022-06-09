Foggy the 'Wobbly' but playful kitten looking for forever home: Pet of the Week

Foggy the kitten was born with a special condition that affects his mobility, which makes him a bit "wobbly."

HARTFORD, Conn. — This week's pet of the week is Foggy the kitten!

He was born with a special condition that affects his mobility, which makes him a bit "wobbly."

Foggy's condition doesn't stop him from playing! He also loves his fish plush.

His forever home would need to be prepared for a specific integration plan to help him settle in, including special safety and litter box training techniques. Going up and down stairs might be an issue.

If you are interested in adopting Foggy, contact the Connecticut Humane Society.

