Pet of the Week: George

George loves to snuggle in blankets and would make a great desk buddy!

HARTFORD, Conn — Meet George! He's looking for his forever home!

Geroge is a 9-year-old white pit bull mix that came in from animal control.

The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said George had a lot of lumps that had to be removed, so this will have to be monitored.

George also has arthritis and is on supplements for it. George will also need a special diet to help with a kidney condition.

CHS describes George as "the sweetest old man" that loves to snuggle in blankets. He has been in foster care previously. He also makes a great desk buddy!

CHS says because George struggles with stairs, a one-story home would be ideal and children would be 8 years old or older due to his arthritis.