Pet Of The Week

Pet of the Week: Hershey and Toblerone

This bonded pair is looking for a quiet, easy going home!

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two 12-year-old cats are looking for their forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society (CTHS) said they had received several cats from a hoarding situation and the cats were not well socialized with humans. 

Hershey and Toblerone are the shyest of the group!

They are currently staying with a foster and CTHS said they have come out of their shell a little bit. But, they are most active and fun at night. 

Hershey and Toblerone are a bonded pair. CTHS said they will always be quiet cats and would be great companions in a house where someone is looking for a pet that's not clingy or needs a lot of attention.

CTHS said they would be good with other cats and it may be helpful so they can learn from the other cats. 

Hershey and Toblerone need a childless home so their space is quiet and calm. 

If you think you're interested in adopting the two cats you can go to CTHS's website to learn more! 

