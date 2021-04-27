Pet of the Week: Hershey and Toblerone

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two 12-year-old cats are looking for their forever home!
The Connecticut Humane Society (CTHS) said they had received several cats from a hoarding situation and the cats were not well socialized with humans.
Hershey and Toblerone are the shyest of the group!
They are currently staying with a foster and CTHS said they have come out of their shell a little bit. But, they are most active and fun at night.
Hershey and Toblerone are a bonded pair. CTHS said they will always be quiet cats and would be great companions in a house where someone is looking for a pet that's not clingy or needs a lot of attention.
CTHS said they would be good with other cats and it may be helpful so they can learn from the other cats.
Hershey and Toblerone need a childless home so their space is quiet and calm.
If you think you're interested in adopting the two cats you can go to CTHS's website to learn more!
