Pet of the Week: Morris

He's described as having endless energy

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Meet Morris! He's an 11-month-old boxer who was surrendered to animal control.

He had come into the Connecticut Humane Society for neuter and everyone agreed he would stay for adoption.

His future home should have kids no younger than 15 and while he's described as having 'endless energy', when he has one of his toys or bones he wants to be left alone until he's done.

CHS says he needs an active family with large dog experience. It's possible Morris may be okay with other dogs, but CHS says they'd need to meet each other first.