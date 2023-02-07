Pet of the Week: Lady

Lady is a curious and energetic dog who is also deaf, looking for her forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Lady! She's looking for her forever home.

Lady is a 3-year-old, fixed, female Pitbull terrier mix. She's a very smart dog! Since Lady is deaf, she knows commands based on hand signals. She will need to go to a home that can continue to help her learn this way.

The Connecticut Humane Society said that Lady came to the shelter with her two adult sons who have already been adopted, and so now it's her turn.

Lady has been living in foster homes awaiting her new home, and her foster families said she is loveable, curious, and energetic.

The kind of home Lady would ideally go to is a single-family home with adults and no cats. The Connecticut Humane Society said that Lady has not had much experience with other dogs but will be willing to share a home with another energetic dog her size or larger.

Lady is a high-energy dog looking for a home where she can get a lot of exercise every day! Her home would also be with an active family with recent, large bully-breed experience.

To learn more about adopting Lady or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

