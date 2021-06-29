Pet of the Week: Lexi

The 10-year-old Chihuahua still likes to go on walks and get in your lap as a couch potato after a bit of exercise!

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Meet Lexi! She's a 10-year-old Chihuahua looking for her forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society says Lexi came to them from a local Animal Control, who knew she would need medical care as a senior dog.

She still likes to go on walks and get in your lap as a couch potato after a bit of exercise!

CHS says Lexi can be shy and startled after being through so much. A great home is one that’s not too busy, with kids over 14 and has no cats.

Lexi had all her teeth removed, so she should just stay on wet food, or if fed dry food, it should be soaked in water or low-sodium broth.

If you have experience with shy dogs and would like a calm dog friend, click here to learn more about how to adopt Lexi or any other animal from CHS.

