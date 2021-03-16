Pet of the Week: Louie

Louie is looking for his forever home!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Louie!

He's a year old and loves head rubs according to the Connecticut Humane Society! He may actually be a lap cat!

According to CHS, Louie had met a dog once and believe that he's not totally opposed to a dog sibling.

Louie does have a lot of energy says CHS and will need lots of playtime.

According to CHS, Louie has a history of urinary tract issues so he's currently on a controlled diet.