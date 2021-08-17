Pet of the Week: Matt Matt

Meet Matt Matt! He's looking for a forever home!
Matt Matt is a 8-month-old fluffy kitty, who likes to be on the move.
The Connecticut Humane Society said he is from a home with lots of pets. Matt Matt came in with 11 other cats and would like to live with a cat and possibly a dog.
He is still a bit shy, but is figuring out toys.
Matt Matt likes to walk around, sniff and rub things and then flop over!
Looking for a sweet and quiet cat? You can learn more about Matt Matt and other fur friends waiting for their forever home on the CHS website!
