Pet of the Week: Matt Matt

Matt Matt can be a bit shy, but likes to walk around, sniff and rub things and then flop over!

Meet Matt Matt! He's looking for a forever home!

Matt Matt is a 8-month-old fluffy kitty, who likes to be on the move.

The Connecticut Humane Society said he is from a home with lots of pets. Matt Matt came in with 11 other cats and would like to live with a cat and possibly a dog.

He is still a bit shy, but is figuring out toys.

Looking for a sweet and quiet cat? You can learn more about Matt Matt and other fur friends waiting for their forever home on the CHS website!

