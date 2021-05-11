Pet of the Week: Max

Max is 12 years old and you will always find him carrying a toy in his mouth!

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Meet Big Max! He's up for adoption at the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS). Big Max is actually not too big! The shelter said they named him that because at the time there was another Max who was smaller.

Max is 12 years old and you will always find him carrying a toy in his mouth!

His person passed away which is how he wound up at CHS.

If you know French, there's a bonus! Max had previously learned commands in French.

Max has met other dogs at CHS and they said he could do well with another dog friend if they have a successful meet and greet.

CHS says if the home has children they should at least be 12 years old or older due to Max's tendency to be jumpy and the fact he doesn't always want to share his toys.

Despite his age, he has a lot of energy! CHS says when you meet him, you won't think he's 12. He's no couch potato and needs exercise every day.

If you're interested in adopting Max or any other animal from CHS, head to their website.

