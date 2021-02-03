Pet of the Week: Mystery

Mystery is a 16-year-old black kitty who is looking for his FURever home.

HARTFORD, Conn — It’s a mystery why Mystery hasn’t been adopted yet!

Mystery is a 16-year-old black kitty who is looking for his FURever home.

The Connecticut Humane Society says Mystery is an old gentleman, so he is on a couple of medications – one for thyroids and another for arthritis.

But don’t be afraid of this! It is very common in older cats and Mystery just needs to stay on top of them – with bloodwork done every six months or so to adjust the dose.

Mystery has a funny hairdo right now – he had a mass removed from his head – but even though he is 16, things are looking good.

He loves being held, loves to talk when his food is being prepared, and is very purry.

Mystery is looking for a calm home where he can relax, take naps and be on someone’s lap.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.