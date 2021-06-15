Pet of the Week: Naomi

The Connecticut Humane Society says she's very playful and sweet, spending her time flipping around in her blankets.

Meet Naomi! She's a 4-month-old kitten looking for her forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society says she's very playful and sweet, spending her time flipping around in her blankets. She enjoys also playing with toys!

Veterinarians had heard a heart murmur which led to them discovering her heart works a little harder than normal. Naomi should have a check-up with a cardiologist later this year. CHS said medication can help but she does not need it at this time.

You can learn more about how to adopt Naomi or any other animal from CHS at their website.

