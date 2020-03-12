Pet of the Week: Oscar

They were all abandoned and were taken in by local animal control who then brought them all to the Humane Society. The Humane Society said many animal control shelters do not have a set-up for smaller animals, so the shelter partners with them to take them in.

Oscar is very easy to handle and can be picked up with no issues! He's very social and used to people. Guinea Pigs like to be social, so if you have another one, he should be okay with a boy, or, he doesn't have to be with a friend so long as whoever takes him in can spend lots of time with him.