Pet of the Week: Poppi

Do you have a home for Poppi?
He's a 3-year-old Dutch mix rabbit who is grey and white.
Poppi is seeking a new family because his previous one no longer had the time to devote to his car.
The Connecticut Humane Society says he is suited to families with kids over 12 years of age.
As rabbits go, Poppi is quite a diva and is sure to tell you if he doesn't like what's going on. For this reason, CHS says Poppi would do better in a home that has previous experience with rabbits and a home that has other animals that are respectful of rabbits.