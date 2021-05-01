Pet of the Week: Princess

They're shy and very nervous around people at first, wanting to hide, but over time she may end up as a lap cat!

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Meet Princess! She's looking for her 'furever' home!

Princess is a 1-year-old tiger stripe tabby who came into the Connecticut Humane Society with her kitten.

They're shy and very nervous around people at first, wanting to hide, but over time she may end up as a lap cat!

Sometimes, she won't want you to leave and will follow you to the door. She's made real progress according to the shelter. It's just a matter of being patient and sometimes using treats.

Homes with children over 8 years old are saught due to being shy at first and having to warm up to new people and situations. She'll likely hide under the furniture when she first gets home.

The Humane Society says her new owners should choose a small space for her to start off in like a bathroom or spare bedroom with minimal hiding places and provide her with appropriate hiding places from the beginning.

She may be okay with another pet and would like a peaceful home.