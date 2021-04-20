He'll need a dog buddy in his new home

HARTFORD, Conn. — Simon is a 5-month-old pup, who didn't have socialization when he arrived and basically didn’t know how to be a dog

He's Brindle colored boy who was very nervous with people.

He needed a special behavior plan to help him gain confidence and spent time as an office helper, with any visitors tossing him treats. After several days, he started taking treats from people’s hands.

He wasn’t even sure how to play. He had to watch another dog just to figure it out. Being around other dogs made him more comfortable around people

and he must have a dog buddy in his new home.

If there are kids, they should be 10 or older who will go slow around him and if the family has experience with shy dogs, that would be ideal.

He does have a lot of energy since he is still a puppy, so training and exercise will be great for him!

Contact the CT Humane Society for more info.

Pet of the Week - Simon 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

