Pet of the Week: Spots the rabbit

HARTFORD, Conn. — Spots has giant ears, and is mostly white with some brown spots. She's 7 months old and was found outside

Spots has quite the personality. She loves to jump and can jump over gates, and can also squeeze through small spaces.

She is very social with people and will climb into your lap and try to climb up your shoulder! She thinks you are a jungle gym.

She does want you to move slowly if you are going to pick her up though. She prefers to come to you.

Spots may be the type of rabbit who does best in her own room that is rabbit-proofed, since she wants space to explore and can jump gates, and enjoys chewing different things. She could be the type of rabbit who enjoys rabbit furniture with a few levels to jump on and off of.

She loves romaine, cilantro, carrots and green pepper.

She has made a game of tipping her water bowl, so use one that is very heavy.

She spent time in a foster home, where she kept her foster family very entertained and amused.

She just has lots of energy, loves having fun. She will be very engaging and want your attention.