Pet of the Week: Zeus

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Meet little Zeus! He's looking for his forever home!

Zeus is a 2-month-old boy kitten and was only a couple of weeks old when he and his siblings came to the Connecticut Humane Society.

He was given a bottle and went into foster care right away!

The Humane Society says he's been a "good size" since he was a baby and is still a big boy!

His foster family says he can be picked up for short periods of time but he prefers to be having fun on the floor. Zeus loves to play with laser pointers, wand toys, and likes to "hunt". The Humane Society says playtime will be important for him with the proper toys.

Zeus is also reportedly an escape artist and is good at jumping high to where he wants to be!

If you're interested in adopting Zeus or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website to learn more details.

