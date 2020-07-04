Pet of the Week: Zoey

Zoey is looking for her FURever home from the Connecticut Humane Society!

Meet Zoey!

Zoey is looking for her FURever home from the Connecticut Humane Society!

Zoey is a 6-year-old Pomeranian who would love to be with people she can be around all the time!

Both eyes were removed due to bad glaucoma, and she wears a cone while she gets used to her surroundings without being able to see.

From the Humane Society:

Visit CThumane.org/adopt and fill out an online adoption application for her. As long as she’s still available when you do, an adoption counselor will call you. We are only scheduling things by appointment now, so you must wait for their call instead of coming in person.