Pet Of The Week

Storm, a 2-year-old Pitbull mix, is up for adoption at Connecticut Humane Society

Storm is two years old, has lots of energy, and is looking for a new best friend!
Credit: Connecticut Humane Society

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Storm! She's looking for her forever home with a loving family. 

The Connecticut Humane Society said her previous owner brought her to the shelter after a house fire. Storm is a 2-year-old pit bull mix, spayed, and microchipped, and will make a great companion in a high-energy home. 

Connecticut Humane Society said Storm loves squeaky toys and spending lots of time with her favorite humans – so if you're looking for a new best friend, Storm has you covered!

Storm can live in any size home, including apartments. If there are kids, Storm would prefer to live with children over the age of 10. 

The shelter said that Storm has not had much experience with cats or dogs, but there is a willingness to consider sharing her home with a furry friend. 

Storm is a high-energy dog meaning she will thrive in a home where she can get lots of exercise every day. 

Connecticut Humane Society said Storm is a great dog with lots of potential and needs a family with large dog experience. 

If you're hoping to adopt Storm or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website to learn more.

