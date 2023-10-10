Chihuahua 'Pomelo' up for adoption at Connecticut Humane Society

Pomelo is a small dog with a huge amount of love and affection for his new forever family!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Pomelo! He is looking for his forever home with a loving family.

Pomelo is a 3-month-old neutered short-coat Chihuahua.

The Connecticut Humane Society said that when it comes to small dogs, even when they're fully grown, they stay relatively small and will make great companions for those who live in condos and apartments.

Smaller dogs can grow up to have huge personalities! Training and proper socialization are crucial in helping these dogs understand that new people and other animals are also welcome friends.

Dogs like Pomeo, who are small and affectionate, means that though they may enjoy living with children, they may be too small for the unsteady handling of children, so Pomelo would do better in a home with older children.

Pomelo and other dogs his size can be affectionate, friendly, and adaptable to all sorts of lifestyles!

If you're interested in adopting Pomelo or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



