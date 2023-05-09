Poptart the puppy up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Poptart is a very energetic puppy and will need to go to a home that can help her with her high energy and her desire to "put to work," given her breed.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Poptart! She's a 6-month-old, spayed border collie and retriever mix looking for her forever home!

Poptart was found as a stray puppy in West Hartford and brought to the Connecticut Humane Society by animal control officers.

After the shelter's in-house veterinary team did her medical check-up, she was spayed and is now ready for adoption!

Poptart is a very energetic puppy and will need to go to a home that can help her with her high energy and her desire to "put to work," given her breed.

Poptart loves to play, especially getting to play with other dogs! She can also live inside any home, including apartments but would prefer to live in a home with children over six years old.

Poptart would do best with a family that has experience with high-energy dogs. And because she's a puppy and wants to get off to the best start with her new family, obedience training is required!

Learn more on how you can adopt Poptart or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society by going to their website.

