Spot the puppy, hound-mix up for adoption from Conn. Humane Society

Spot is four months old and is quite the noisy puppy! But it's in his nature as a hound-mix. He's looking for his forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet spot! He's an adorable little guy with a whole lot to say and he's looking for his forever home!

Because of his chatty nature, Spot is looking for a single-family home where he won't disturb the neighbors.

Spot is a 4-month-old hound mix that is neutered and microchipped, the Connecticut Humane Society said.

When fully grown, hounds can range in size from small to large. They are energetic, bold, and stubborn and hounds are not easily distracted once something has their attention.

It's essential to participate in obedience classes and build a strong, positive bond with your hound!

Hounds are curious by nature and are triggered by interesting sights or smells and may take off in pursuit of a great adventure. For this reason, it is a good idea to keep hounds on a leash or within a fenced yard so they do not wander off.

As puppies and young adults, these dogs require a good amount of exercise. In their senior years, they still need a good walk but will also enjoy napping at your feet!

Hounds are social, loving, and loyal and typically do well with children of all ages.

And of course, get ready for the noise! Hound breeds are typically very vocal and may bark, bay and howl often.

Spot is also a very vocal little guy, even at his age, so he'll do best in a family who won't mind that.

Spot came from Alabama from a transport in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

When Spot first got to Connecticut, he had a broken tooth and needed dental surgery so it took him a little longer to be ready for adoption.

All puppies require mandatory training classes after adoption.

Learn more about how you can adopt Spot or another animal from the Connecticut Humane Society here!

