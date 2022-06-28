Pet of the Week: Chili

The shelter asks that whoever may want to adopt Chili be sure they have the time and patience to guide Chili through her puppy years!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Chili! She's a 2-month-old puppy looking for her forever home!

Chili was born in the care of the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS). The shelter said she's full of energy and absolutely loves food.

CHS said that Chili doesn't like to stand or sit still for photos. However, Chili is young, and will need positive training and housebreaking, CHS said. Chili also will need a home that can help give her plenty of exercise and socialization!

If you're looking to adopt Chili or see what other animals are looking for their forever home, you can head to CHS' website here.

