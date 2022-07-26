x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pet Of The Week

Pet of the Week: Reeses and Cocochella

This bonded guinea pig duo are curious and explorers, and are ready to find their forever home!
Credit: CT Humane Society
Cocochella (left) and Reeses (right)

CONNECTICUT, USA — These young guinea pigs are looking for their forever home!  

Reeses and Cocochella are a bonded pair and like many guinea pigs,are curious critters! They enjoy exploring, especially while in their own familiar territory. 

The pair also are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends, said the Connecticut Humane Society

RELATED: Whale breaches and lands on boat in Massachusetts

Both Reeses and Cocochella can also be trained to respond to tricks. When bonded to their owner, they may even respond eagerly to the sound of their voice! 

Guinea pigs are very social animals who prefer to live in small groups which is why the pair are so happy together. 

If you would like to learn more about Reeses or Cocochella or any other animal up for adoption, head to the Connecticut Humane Society's website.

Credit: CT Humane Society
Cocochella (left) and Reeses (right)

RELATED: Viral image isn’t photo of Antarctica from space, but it was created by NASA

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Pet of the Week: Mo