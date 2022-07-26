Pet of the Week: Reeses and Cocochella

This bonded guinea pig duo are curious and explorers, and are ready to find their forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — These young guinea pigs are looking for their forever home!

Reeses and Cocochella are a bonded pair and like many guinea pigs,are curious critters! They enjoy exploring, especially while in their own familiar territory.

The pair also are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends, said the Connecticut Humane Society.

Both Reeses and Cocochella can also be trained to respond to tricks. When bonded to their owner, they may even respond eagerly to the sound of their voice!

Guinea pigs are very social animals who prefer to live in small groups which is why the pair are so happy together.

If you would like to learn more about Reeses or Cocochella or any other animal up for adoption, head to the Connecticut Humane Society's website.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.