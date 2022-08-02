x
Pet Of The Week

Pet of the Week: Sadie

Sadie is an 11-year-old cat looking for her forever home!

WATERFORD, Conn. — Meet Sadie! She's an 11-year-old cat who's looking for a forever home! 

Sadie is a tortoise cat and has been with the CT Humane Society for a year now. 

She had an upset stomach and fur loss when she arrived due to an allergy. A special diet, medication, and weekly ear cleanings helped her immensely! 

While tortoise cats have a reputation for being on the sassier side, the CT Humane Society said Sadie is all love and a lap cat! 

She may be fine living with another cat but should go to a dog-free home. 

Sadie is at the Waterford location. 

Learn more here.

