Pet of the Week: Sadie

Sadie is an 11-year-old cat looking for her forever home!

WATERFORD, Conn. — Meet Sadie! She's an 11-year-old cat who's looking for a forever home!

Sadie is a tortoise cat and has been with the CT Humane Society for a year now.

She had an upset stomach and fur loss when she arrived due to an allergy. A special diet, medication, and weekly ear cleanings helped her immensely!

While tortoise cats have a reputation for being on the sassier side, the CT Humane Society said Sadie is all love and a lap cat!

She may be fine living with another cat but should go to a dog-free home.

Sadie is at the Waterford location.

