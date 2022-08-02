Pet of the Week: Sadie

WATERFORD, Conn. — Meet Sadie! She's an 11-year-old cat who's looking for a forever home!
Sadie is a tortoise cat and has been with the CT Humane Society for a year now.
She had an upset stomach and fur loss when she arrived due to an allergy. A special diet, medication, and weekly ear cleanings helped her immensely!
While tortoise cats have a reputation for being on the sassier side, the CT Humane Society said Sadie is all love and a lap cat!
She may be fine living with another cat but should go to a dog-free home.
Sadie is at the Waterford location.
Learn more here.
