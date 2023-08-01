Stanley the 8-year-old Dachshund up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Stanley is an 8-year-old Dachshund who never had a home to call his own!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Stanley! He's an 8-year-old Dachshund with quite the story, and he's looking for his forever home!

Stanley came to the Connecticut Humane Society after the shelter was called in to help with a large-scale rescue. The rescue was in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation and National Mill Dog Rescue.

During the rescue, 225 dogs, including Stanley and 20 other dogs that came to Connecticut, were given a second chance after the shutdown of the puppy mill and of a large-scale commercial breeder in the south.

The Connecticut Humane Society said that in his eight years of life, Stanley has never lived in a real home before he came to the shelter.

While there, Stanley had the opportunity to live in foster care and has gotten all the medical care needed to prepare him for his new home!

Stanley has been neutered and has had dental surgery to correct issues he had from his life in a cage.

Now, he's ready for adoption and to live with his first-ever family!

The behavior team at the Connecticut Humane Society was also able to work with Stanley to make sure he was reading for his new life. He's new to leash life; he is not yet completely housetrained and doesn't enjoy being held for too long. However, the shelter said that he loves attention, being around people, and getting pats.

Here's what the Connecticut Humane Society has to say about Stanley:

If Stanley could wear clothes, he'd probably choose some nice slacks, suspenders and a bow tie. Why do we think this? Because he is a proper gentleman that also likes things to be just perfect. While he does not approve of crazy shenanigans, he does enjoy lounging and probably would enjoy reading the newspaper and doing crossword puzzles. He really loves romping in the sunshine with his friends but is sure to bring out the fun police if things get out of hand. If this sounds like the right partner for you, come meet Stanley in Newington!



What kind of home would suit Stanley?

Stanley can live in a single-family home with condos and apartments considered.

He also would prefer a home with kids over the age of 14 who are also experienced with dogs. Stanley would also like to live with a dog but doesn't have much experience with cats; however, the shelter said that he may be willing to share his home with a cat.

While Stanley is calm, he has moments of energy and needs to get some exercise every day.

Stanley is a great dog with a lot of potential and so needs a family with patience and small-dog experience.

Stanley has some special needs but still has lots of life to live and love to give.

If you are thinking about adopting Stanley or another animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.