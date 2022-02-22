x
Pet Of The Week

Pet of the Week: Uma

Uma, a 3-year-old husky, is looking for her energetic forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Uma! She's looking for her loving, forever home! 

Uma is a 3-year-old Husky. The Connecticut Humane Society said she loves to run around and play outside. She's a high-energy dog who would love a fenced-in yard. 

The Connecticut Humane Society said that if going to a home with children, the children should be 14 years old or older. Uma can still be jumpy and is working on leash manners. 

Uma would need a family with previous husky experience and bonus points if the family loves running! The Connecticut Humane Society said Uma used to run three miles a day, and likely could go farther. 

She'd also play fetch all day if you'd let her, the Connecticut Humane Society said.

She has previously lived with dogs and came to The Connecticut Humane Society due to someone in her past home having allergies. 

You can learn more about how to adopt Uma or another furry friend by visiting the Connecticut Humane Society website

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Uma: Pet of the Week