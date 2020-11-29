Doorbusters? Yes. Crowds? Not so much. Welcome to Black Friday 2020.

People were out early at Connecticut shopping malls, but the normal frenzy was absent.

CLINTON, Connecticut — This Black Friday is unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic playing a factor and putting pressure on retailers to keep customers and employees safe during the busy holiday season.

Many big box stores like Best Buy decided to close on Thanksgiving Day, but that did not stop shoppers from coming out early Friday morning.

“It’s not as busy as it normally is. So not as many lines,” says Ashley Farinel from Newington.

The same scene also played out at Clinton Crossing. Shoppers were out and about before sunrise.

“We are kind of like shopaholics a little bit. We might as well get there early while we can. And there are less people in line,” says Hartney Niles, from Wallingford.

The National Retail Federation predicts that digital purchases will see the biggest growth this year, with 96 percent of retailers expecting to see more online sales.

FOX61 spoke to shoppers who say they plan on doing both in-store and online shopping this year.