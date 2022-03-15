'Dumplings reimagined' at Storrs center

Going "Automat" style off campus

STORRS, Connecticut — Matt Rusconi has owned numerous restaurants over the years across Connecticut. His latest venture is dedicated to doing things a bit differently.

Rusconi’s new spot – only about 900 square feet – is entirely dedicated to the almighty dumpling. Rusconi is the first franchise location for The Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which began as an idea from New York restaurateur Stratis Morfogen in 2018 and opened its first location in Brooklyn in 2021.

"We’re dumplings reimagined,” said Rusconi

In fact, everything at the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is reimagined from the “Automat” style way to get your food order to the actual dumplings themselves. While the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers the traditional Asian style dumplings that we’re all familiar with they also boast varieties like Cheesesteak, Chicken Parm, Rueben and Peanut Butter and Jelly Dumplings, to name just a few.

"It’s a great way to try different offerings in not an overwhelming way,” said Rusconi.

Dumpling orders come out to customers in hot or cold “lockers” (think the Amazon lockers you see at Whole Foods) and the transactions are entirely contactless.

Rusconi said college students are especially in tune with ordering at the Dumpling Shop via their phones or the kiosks.

“Through COIVD, the world has changed, where people are ordering online and hooked to their phones and they have been trained that way – this is completely relatable,” said Rusconi

Rusconi noted that opening a restaurant during the pandemic is still risky, but he believes in the more “hands-off” approach embraced by the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop.

“It’s zero human interaction, however, we’re always here in the front to greet you and help if you have any questions,” said Rusconi.

After pulling out a fresh dumpling order from a locker, Rusconi added, “to be able to bring this new concept to UConn – the vibe and energy of a college campus, it can’t be beat.”

To learn more about the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in Storrs click https://www.brooklyndumplingshop.com/storrs-ct/

