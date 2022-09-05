The Connecticut Trolley Museum back on track

The non-profit Trolley Museum is almost entirely self-sufficient so the past two years have been difficult.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Like so many popular Connecticut attractions, the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor has been forced to endure more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions. For the Spring and Summer season of 2022, the Trolley Museum looks to get back on track – running at full speed.

“This is the first season (since 2019) where we’re open, no restrictions with how many people we can have, no restrictions on how many people we can have in the cars. All of our events are going on so far, and normal operating hours so we’re really excited,” said Gina Maria Alimberti, executive director at the Connecticut Trolley Museum.

The non-profit Trolley Museum, which boasts a collection of 20 vintage cars from trolley cars in an array of eras, is almost entirely self-sufficient so the past two years have been difficult.

“We were confined on what we could do, we had to wash the cars down after every run, we could only carry about half the people – it was hardly paying off to keep us open,” Don Nardell, a longtime volunteer and well-known motorman at the Trolley Museum said.

Nardell was busy working on the newly restored “Open Sleigh” Trolley Car from 1924, which is 22 tons and 47 feet long and a fan favorite on the grounds. He added, “this is really rolling history, it’s part of what made New England what it is.”

Alimberti said that seeing families and crowds return to take rides on the tracks will be a highlight of the new season ahead.

“To see our families, our members, our volunteers coming back in – they’re just as excited as we are, so we’re thrilled to be “Normal” right now,” Alimberti said.

