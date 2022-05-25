The view from the vineyards; Hope lies ahead for the Summer season

CT wineries looking for more visitors to roam the grapevines

GRANBY, Conn. — Vineyards across Connecticut have been well attended since the pandemic broke out over two years ago – their wide-open acreage certainly helped. But, for vineyard owners, challenges accumulated.

In North Granby at the Lost Acres Vineyard, owner Michelle Niedermeyer enjoys the 60 acres her winery is on and is looking forward to the Summer of 2022.

Niedermeyer converted an old orchard into a vineyard with her husband, Kevin, in 2006.

“It’s been a tough two years for everyone, but I think we’re looking to put that in the rear-view mirror and look forward to a great Summer and a great season,” said Niedermeyer.

Niedermeyer noted that, two years ago, she was forced to make sure visitors were socially distant, that there were sanitation stations available throughout the property, and she had to limit the capacity of people inside the wine bar area.

“It was scary," she said, “but our customers are great and our staff is great and we were able to pivot.”

Fast forward to Memorial Day Weekend in 2022.

“People are excited to come out again and excited to spend some time outside," said co-owner Kevin Riggott.

“we’re really grateful we have the support of our entire community,” Niedermeyer added.

In the coming days, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture is bringing back their “Passport to CT Wine Country” – which is a digital version of an older program. The new “Passport” will come via an app where visitors can get information, explore dozens of vineyards all over the state, and get their free passport virtually stamped.

