Tips on how to safe in the water this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures rise, the easiest way to cool down is going in water.
However, to ensure everyone's safety the Red Cross has offered the tips below to avoid any accidents that occur more than one would think.
Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers and keep a constant eye for any water dangers such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs.
Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Kids should follow the rules. Designate a “water watcher” to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.
Always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond someone’s skill level.
Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair — everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy even in areas supervised by lifeguards. Always maintain constant attention and actively supervise children even when lifeguards are present.
For more safety tips, download the Red Cross Swim app, sponsored by the ZAC foundation for kid-friendly videos and activities. There also is a free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course.
