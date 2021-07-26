A new exhibit will commemorate the impact of 9/11 on Wethersfield, Connecticut, which lost three community members on that day

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Wethersfield Historical Society and the Richard M. Keane Foundation are pleased to present a new exhibit: “Twenty Years Later: Remembering 9/11 and Its Impact on the Wethersfield Community.”

On that horrific day, Wethersfield tragically lost three members of its own community. Another family that lost a loved one on 9/11 has since moved to Wethersfield and will take part in the exhibit.

The event will be held at The Keeney Center, 200 Main Street, Wethersfield from Tuesday through Saturday open 10 AM – 4 PM, and Sunday 1-4 PM.

There will be two receptions open to the public: August 5 and September 10 (to which former and current dignitaries and officials will be invited as well). Both are 4-7 pm.

The images from the day coupled with media coverage that show the Wethersfield community’s response in the months following the tragic day, tell the narrative of the way the people of Wethersfield began to process the collective grief the nation suffered.

Part of the exhibit will include personal expressions collected by family members and the artwork of children and adults who were motivated to share their experiences through art, music, and the written word.

The staff of the Wethersfield Historical Society, Board members, and friends of the Richard M. Keane Foundation will attend the exhibit to share their own memories of September 11, 2001.

If you have memories that you would like to share and be a docent for a time, sign up here https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080B4FADA72AA0F58-911

