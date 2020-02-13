A Valentine's Day tradition in Southbury celebrates seniors

"We do it to celebrate love and togetherness"

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — For the past three years the Watermark at East Hill, a continuing care retirement community in Southbury has opened its doors to hold the Forever Together Luncheon.

The event is open to the public and the staffers at Watermark say there's a reason the lunch is put on the day before Valentine's Day.

"We do it to celebrate love and togetherness," said Samantha Nook, the marketing director at The Watermark at East Hill.