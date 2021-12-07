Vandals strike again at Somers park

SOMERS, Conn. — Recreational facilities in Somers were vandalized over the weekend.
Officials said vandals struck at Field Road Park, where the Recreational Department is located. Staff arrived Monday morning to graffiti on picnic tables and the building, smashed soap dispensers, and a broken lock to the kitchen. Officials said that the facilities had been vandalized previously.
A Jeep Wrangler was also seen over the weekend on camera doing donuts in the parking lot near moms pushing strollers.
The Sommers Recreational Department asks that if anyone has any information to please contact authorities or the Department at (860)265-3840.
